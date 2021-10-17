Critical Analysis: SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) & Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SPI Energy and Resonant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Resonant 0 0 4 0 3.00

SPI Energy presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Resonant has a consensus target price of $6.06, suggesting a potential upside of 146.44%. Given SPI Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than Resonant.

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and Resonant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A Resonant -961.22% -138.45% -103.47%

Volatility and Risk

SPI Energy has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonant has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Resonant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPI Energy and Resonant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $138.63 million 0.83 -$6.51 million N/A N/A Resonant $3.16 million 49.06 -$28.41 million ($0.55) -4.47

SPI Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant.

Summary

SPI Energy beats Resonant on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America. The company was founded on January 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc. engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

