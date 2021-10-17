Croda International Plc Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Croda International in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan expects that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded Croda International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Croda International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $62.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53. Croda International has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $66.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.02%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

