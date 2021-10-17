CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $340.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.33.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock opened at $273.11 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.67. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of -329.04 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $1,338,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,805 shares of company stock valued at $82,078,658. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $2,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.