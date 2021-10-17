CryptoZoon (ZOON) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.98 Million

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $13.26 million and $2.98 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00067871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00072342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00105039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,487.98 or 0.99762236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.50 or 0.06203808 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00025210 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 794,535,623 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

