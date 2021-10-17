Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Short Interest Up 42.9% in September

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.
In related news, Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $25,894.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leigh Zawel sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,989 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,367 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CGEM traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 601,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,925. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $59.85.
Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.