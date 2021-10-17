Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Short Interest Up 42.9% in September

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In related news, Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $25,894.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leigh Zawel sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,989 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,367 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGEM traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 601,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,925. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

