CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.3% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in CVS Health by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 80,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 707,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,059,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 683,818 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $57,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 623,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in CVS Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 92,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

Shares of CVS opened at $85.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

