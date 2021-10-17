DAEX (DAX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,210.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $4,210.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAEX has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.28 or 0.00209237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00093271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

