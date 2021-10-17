DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Price Down 4.7% This Week

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.03 million and $251,093.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00043912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00206290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00092452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Profile

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,092,548 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

