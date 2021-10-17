DeepOnion Market Capitalization Reaches $5.41 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $3,020.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,579,821 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

