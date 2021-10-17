Defis Network Price Tops $4.06 (DFS)

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Defis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $4.06 or 0.00006668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Defis Network has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $119,757.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Defis Network has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00044598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00209281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00093341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

About Defis Network

Defis Network (DFS) is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 coins and its circulating supply is 370,848 coins. Defis Network’s official website is www.defis.network . Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Defis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Defis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

