DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $990.70 million and the highest is $1.08 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $894.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.57.

XRAY traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.85. 1,394,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,536. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $43.95 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

