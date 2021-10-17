Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $12.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

GFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

