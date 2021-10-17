Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of Worthington Industries worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WOR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 22.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $125,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,677.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $52.96 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.83 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOR. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

