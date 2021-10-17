Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Vertiv by 453.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

