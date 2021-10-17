Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,687 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 147,383 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

FULT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

