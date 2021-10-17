Deutsche Bank AG Sells 807 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Meredith worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 1,036.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 237,008 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 15.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. S&T Bank boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 12.8% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 492,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after buying an additional 56,042 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 239.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 56,524 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meredith by 341.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 206,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Meredith alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MDP. Benchmark upped their target price on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. upped their target price on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of MDP opened at $58.30 on Friday. Meredith Co. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a return on equity of 47.20% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.