Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Teekay LNG Partners were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 516.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGP shares. B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.01.

NYSE TGP opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $17.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. Research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

