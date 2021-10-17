Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TPH stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

