Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KPLUY. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. AlphaValue raised KS Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

KPLUY opened at $8.20 on Thursday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

