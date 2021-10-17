Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASOS from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,040.00.

ASOS stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. ASOS has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

