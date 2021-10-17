Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $75.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.65.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

