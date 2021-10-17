DeXe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21.11 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. DeXe has a total market cap of $44.40 million and approximately $21.11 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One DeXe coin can now be bought for approximately $12.83 or 0.00020966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeXe alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00043117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.79 or 0.00203882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00091562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,459,943 coins. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeXe’s official website is dexe.network . The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

Buying and Selling DeXe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeXe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeXe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.