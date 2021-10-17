DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:DHBCU remained flat at $$9.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. DHB Capital has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHBCU. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of DHB Capital by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

