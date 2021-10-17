Digitex Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 17th. Digitex has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $368,896.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00042461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.15 or 0.00198362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00089339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Digitex Profile

DGTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

