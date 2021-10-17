Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Holdings Increased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 1,238.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $30.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.