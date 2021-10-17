Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 6,610 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.10% of ePlus worth $59,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 102.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ePlus alerts:

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $400,184.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $644,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,240. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLUS opened at $109.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average of $97.92. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $110.58. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.20 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.