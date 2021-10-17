Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $62.11 Million Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $62,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.06.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $156.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.54. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.82 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

