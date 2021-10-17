Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,237,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $64,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,131,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,092,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 66,543 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steelcase alerts:

NYSE SCS opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.54%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.