Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 277,038 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,748,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.00% of Resolute Forest Products worth $57,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 454.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 214,569 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 22.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,859,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 339,692 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 45.9% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of RFP opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 3.14.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 42.45%.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

