Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) Shares Set to Split on Monday, October 25th

Shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) are going to split on the morning of Monday, October 25th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 25th.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $195.00 on Friday. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $303.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.82.

Get Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.20% of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.