Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of QQQE opened at $84.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.44. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $87.79.

