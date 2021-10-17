DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.50

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.50 and traded as low as C$3.82. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$3.97, with a volume of 29,914 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.50. The company has a market cap of C$338.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.31 million. On average, analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.