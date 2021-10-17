Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC trimmed its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,320 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the second quarter worth $354,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 557.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 24,840 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the second quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the second quarter worth $1,644,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISCA stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISCA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

