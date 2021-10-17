Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Docebo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DCBO. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.60.

DCBO stock opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.08. Docebo has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docebo (DCBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.