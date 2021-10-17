Dogecoin Reaches Market Cap of $31.24 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $31.24 billion and approximately $926.37 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.74 or 0.00303388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,732,977,162 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

