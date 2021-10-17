DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify’s (NYSE:DV) lock-up period will end on Monday, October 18th. DoubleVerify had issued 13,333,335 shares in its public offering on April 21st. The total size of the offering was $360,000,045 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

DV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DV opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.04. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $7,148,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $27,640,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $543,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $7,909,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.