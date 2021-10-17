Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €85.50 by Warburg Research

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) received a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €83.80 ($98.59).

Shares of ETR:DRW3 opened at €69.00 ($81.18) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €72.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €74.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 1 year high of €82.70 ($97.29).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

