DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Capitalization Hits $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 17th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00047874 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00020778 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005749 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

