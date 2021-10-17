DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $82,776.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.28 or 0.00025063 BTC on exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $15.86 million and $82,776.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00068042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00072646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00105461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,811.55 or 0.99723845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.73 or 0.06199953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00025472 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

