Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Receives $144.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL traded down $11.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.70. 136,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,375. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $118.54 and a 52 week high of $204.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.75.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Duolingo will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

