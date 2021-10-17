DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) & Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) Head to Head Contrast

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get DXC Technology alerts:

This table compares DXC Technology and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 1.92% 14.72% 3.42% Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

85.4% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DXC Technology and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.50 -$149.00 million $2.43 14.37 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DXC Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DXC Technology and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 1 2 9 0 2.67 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

DXC Technology currently has a consensus price target of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.09%. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.81%. Given Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.