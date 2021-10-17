Dynamic Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $6.25 million and approximately $246.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,314.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.92 or 0.06355605 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.66 or 0.00304436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.04 or 0.01017769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00088615 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.31 or 0.00429440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.96 or 0.00311445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.41 or 0.00277933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.