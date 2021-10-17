Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.58. Dynatronics shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 99,443 shares trading hands.

DYNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dynatronics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

