Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,918,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Echo Global Logistics worth $58,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 111.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barrington Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

ECHO opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. Equities analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

