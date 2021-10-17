Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ELMS opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

