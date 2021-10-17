Elgethun Capital Management Has $21.34 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up 7.3% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management owned 0.44% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $21,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,867,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,775,000 after acquiring an additional 739,472 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,832,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $11,278,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter.

FNDE opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

