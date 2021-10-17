Elgethun Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $81.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

