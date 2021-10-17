Elgethun Capital Management Purchases 76 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $165.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.19 and a 200 day moving average of $168.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

