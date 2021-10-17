Elgethun Capital Management Purchases 96 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $242.25 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $249.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.16.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

