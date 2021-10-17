Elgethun Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. NVR makes up approximately 2.0% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,468,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,938,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 15,503.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2,439.2% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 27.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,399.00.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,966.53 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,868.01 and a one year high of $5,332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5,034.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,959.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $42.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

